Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Jeffrey Lee Moss, born January 27, 1957, a lifetime resident of Seymour was called to rest Wednesday December, 8, 2021.
He is survived by his daughter Hope; sister Joan (Rick) Thoms of Sayner, WI; sister-in-law Kate Moss; nieces and nephews; relatives; friends; lifelong companion Jean Brost.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents Freddie and Irene (Barby) Moss; brothers John and Jerry; pet cat Stinker.
He attended Fall Creek School, worked a variety of jobs and enjoyed fishing.
Family wants to thank Neighbors of Dunn County & Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Jeff.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.