Jeffrey Lee Moss, born January 27, 1957, a lifetime resident of Seymour was called to rest Wednesday December, 8, 2021.

He is survived by his daughter Hope; sister Joan (Rick) Thoms of Sayner, WI; sister-in-law Kate Moss; nieces and nephews; relatives; friends; lifelong companion Jean Brost.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents Freddie and Irene (Barby) Moss; brothers John and Jerry; pet cat Stinker.

He attended Fall Creek School, worked a variety of jobs and enjoyed fishing.

Family wants to thank Neighbors of Dunn County & Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Jeff.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

