Jeffrey Arthur Olson, 64, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Marcie Care Adult Family Home in Eau Claire.
Jeff was born in Eau Claire, WI, August 7, 1956, to Art and Eleanor (Burgess) Olson of Strum, WI.
Jeff used facial expressions as his non-verbal communication. In spite of his worsening health issues in recent years, he could always light up a room with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes.
Special thank you to Dr. Iwakiri (Western Wisconsin Urology) and Dr. Brandon Parkhurst (Marshfield Clinic) for their care and concern over the years. The family would especially like to thank Pam Simmons, Marcie Cares staff, Nikki, Amanda, Brenna, Haley, Kayla, Makayla, Mary and Maeve for loving and treating Jeffrey like family.
Preceding Jeff in death were his mother, father and niece, Jessica Westphal.
Jeff is survived by a sister Julie (Ron) Westphal, nephew Derrick (Andrea) Westphal and their sons Cashton and Ethan.
Private graveside services will be held in the West Beef River Cemetery, rural Strum, with Chaplain Pastor Rod Larson.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
