Jeffrey Olson

Jeffrey M. Olson, age 59 of Osseo, passed away suddenly at his home on December 26, 2019. Jeff was born July 31, 1960, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Forrest and Judy Olson.
Jeff married his wife Patricia on May 30, 1997. Jeff and Pat own J & L Fleet Services in Osseo. Jeff was raised on the family farm in Golden Valley, rural Osseo. He helped his dad haul milk during his teenage years. Jeff graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1979. Jeff was a dedicated family man and worked tirelessly as a tow truck operator, mechanic and most recently with his successful family-run diesel repair business. Jeff was always the biggest kid in the room, often being an instigator of rough-housing and tickling. Jeff enjoyed playing poker with the guys, Jeff was a life-long member of South Beef River Lutheran Church.
Jeff will be deeply missed by his wife, Pat; children: Jennifer (Sumeet) Bakshi, Nikki (Mike Dosier) Lafky, Stephen (Meg) Balmforth, Kevin (Nadine) Currier, and Jamie (Aaron) Christenson; and 18 grandchildren: Seth, Shaughn, Zoey, Madisyn, Cashton, Alex, Jackson, Bella, Lincoln, Oliver, Margaux, Kamerin, Alliana, Amayha, Owen, Aiden, Reece, and Harper. He is further survived by his parents: Judy Olson and Forrest (Ramona) Olson; sisters: Teresa (Tony) Burks, Lynn (Aaron) Vold, Angie (Todd) Faldet, and Cheryl (Bill) Skoug; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandson, Landon; brother, Todd; his paternal grandparents: Sylvester and Beatrice Olson; and his maternal grandparents: Lilah Norgaard and Oscar (May) Norgaard.
Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 1:00 at South Beef River Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, 4:00-7:00 at Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo and one hour before services at the church.