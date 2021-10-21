Jeffrey Dennis Simpson, age 44, of Elk Mound, WI passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, unexpectedly at his home.
He was born January 25, 1977, in River Falls, WI to Dennis and Coleen (Spindler) Simpson. He grew up in the River Falls area and graduated from River Falls High School in 1995. He later graduated with an associate degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant.
Jeff has two daughters, Sydney and Sierra, whom he fought for and loved until the very end.
Jeff married the love of his life, Lindsay (Meriwether) in 2019, gaining three stepsons, Carter, Colby, and Cashton.
Jeff was a loyal friend, filled with boisterous humor he always timed perfectly. He had a one-of-a-kind wit, a presence that filled an entire building, and an indescribable charisma about him. He had an amazing ability to make others laugh while creating mental pictures with his witty descriptions. He believed in working hard, helping others without hesitation, and protecting those he cared for. Although not savvy with technology, those that knew Jeff understood he was only a phone call or text away. He was the knower of many things, if anyone had a question or a problem needing to be solved, he was the guy for the job. He had a knack for fixing things which came in handy due to his, often times, unfortunate luck. His caring demeanor was not only towards his family and friends, but his patients as well. Jeff dedicated 23 years to Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie as a physical therapist assistant and wound care specialist, where he touched and changed numerous lives. He simply, and somehow effortlessly, made others better by just being around him. A true life coach.
Aside from his family and friends, Jeff loved his land. He was an avid outdoorsman spending his time hunting, exploring the woods, creating a village of bird houses, and building backyard trails. Jeff loved spending time at the hunting shack, 4-wheeling, hunting, and sitting around a bonfire with drink in hand sending a “cheers” message.
He easily achieved the goals of impacting others’ lives, built friendships that were lasting, and he was invested in and cared about his friends and family. He was sentimental and loved with all his might.
Jeff undoubtedly contributed to keeping the Chapstick company in business, with a Chapstick within reach at all times. His goal of touring all local breweries will be carried on by those that loved him most.
Jeff will be missed by many, a void that will forever be unfillable.
Jeff is survived by: His wife, Lindsay of Elk Mound, his parents, Dennis and Coleen of Menomonie, his brother Jason (Michelle) Simpson and their two children Morgan and Mark, of River Falls, his two daughters, Sydney and Sierra, his stepsons Carter, Colby, and Cashton, many cousins, aunts, and uncles, and his beloved pets, Vince and Louie.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and Aunt Kay.
A private gathering is planned for close family and friends. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.
