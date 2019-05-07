Jeffrey Smith

We said our final goodbye to Jeffrey E Smith at a private family memorial on May 3, 2019. Pastor David Straton officiating. Burial at Lakeview Cemetery.
Jeffrey was born October 5th, 1941 to Eugene & Lucille Smith in Chicago, IL. Deceased June 10th, 2018.
Attending were his wife Nancy, son Mark (Yvette) Smith sent love and prayers from AZ. Brothers Brian (Sandy) Smith, Steve (Ann) Smith, sisters Janice (Chuck) Porter, Lori (Nick) Mellieker, step children Jeff (Michelle) Freezy, Todd (Zena) Freezy, Corinna (Kevin) Brixen, Mark (Chris) Freezy. Also attending were aunt Elvira Biesecker, Ann Struck, Jake Porter, Mike Steen & Brianna Steen, Santanna Freezy.
Jeff is sadly missed and loved by family.
Time passes, but for ever in our memories!