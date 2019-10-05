Jeffrey Lee Spencer: July 23, 1953 – September 21, 2019, 66, born in Oakland, California Naval Hospital.
Jeffrey attended James M. Guinn and Katella High School, Cypress JC and Fullerton State and had a BA in Certified Production Inventory Management. He was also an advanced scuba trainer.
In his youth, Jeff was an accomplished athlete and singer. He toured Europe with his school group.
In July of 1979, Jeff was married to Cindy Sue Leabish and they had a baby girl named Autumn Spencer. Jeff then married Gail Marie Walsh-Spencer on December 31, 1996 at Chefs Inn in Arrowhead, California. They moved from Diamond Bar, California to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1998 and then to Fort Collins, Colorado in 2000. They settled in Elk Mound, Wisconsin in 2014 where they finally had their country home. They retired in 2019 and then he passed away.
Jeff worked in Maxtor, California as a production manager and then at Trimble Navigational Systems in Colorado where he worked as a demand manager. He then moved on to Phillips Medisize in Wisconsin as a production control manager.
Jeff loved riding a 1986 Honda Goldwing motorcycle along the backroads with Gail on the back, especially in the fall. They loved to work on projects together and made a great team. She appreciated his talent for fixing things around the house. But most of all, he could always make her laugh and smile. Everybody that knew him liked and loved him. He just had a very temperate and happy personality. But their plans they made for retirement were not in God’s plans.
Jeff’s favorite prayer was the “Our Father.” He and Gail attended church regularly but there were interruptions with all the moves. Together they would volunteer at Habitat for Humanity when he had the time and he sang in church choirs. He loved the Lord, no doubt, because he lived his faith through his actions.
His last day, September 21, 2019, Jeff lost his battle with pancreatic cancer and passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire at 7:30 p.m. His wife and neighbors, Theresa and Rich Waddell, were there along with their Pastor, Mary.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Gail Marie Walsh-Spencer; daughter, Autumn Spencer; sisters, Colleen Spencer and Carolyn Spencer-Rottmiller; brother, Cullen Spencer; father, Wayne Hudson; stepfather, George Spencer; and former spouse, Cindy Leabish.
Memorial services will be held at Shepherd of the Hill, 207 University St. Elk Mound, WI at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, is assisting the family.