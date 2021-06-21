Jeffrey A. Starin, age 51 of Germantown Hills, Il, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Illinois.
He was born on September 16, 1969 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island to Dennis and Marilyn Starin. He graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1987 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1988. He was honorably discharged in 1995. Jeff married Bobbi Jo Boas on July 6, 1991 and had two children Chelsea and Czandlar. They later divorced. He later married Cassandra Buttke on August 24, 2013 in Eau Claire and together they had two children, Jhordynn and Jharren.
In his younger days, Jeff enjoyed hunting, golfing, campfires and fishing. He liked watching the Packers, Brewers and the Badgers. Jeff loved to cook, making meals that would feed a small army.
Spending time with his family was very important. He loved them dearly.
Jeff is survived by his wife Cassandra; children: Czandlar (Katie Richards), Chelsea (Cody Hemenway), Jhordynn and Jharren; his mother Marilyn; sisters: Toni (Dale Peterson) and Diana Buckli (Brad Birch); and his good friend Paige Crook.
Preceding him in death is his father Dennis.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Burial will take place at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner with full military honors at a later date.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.