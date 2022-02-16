Jeffrey “Jeff” A. Volkman, age 70, of Plymouth, MN, passed away on February 4, 2022. Jeff was born and raised in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1973 with a business degree, and he earned his MBA from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, in 1998. He had a 44-year career in financial services and accounting, relocating to the Twin Cities from Eau Claire in 1977. Wonderful summer memories were made in Chetek, WI, at the long-time family cottage on Lake Pokegama. Jeff enjoyed hosting many friends and family on the waters of the Chetek chain of lakes. Preceded in death by parents, John E. (Jack) and Jeanne. Survived by wife of 38 years, Lynne; brother, Rich (Sharon); nieces, Erin (Matt) Hoff and Sara Volkman; great-nephew, Will and great-niece, Audrey; special family friends, Melissa Erickson and Ron Garbowicz. Celebration of Life Thursday, February 17, 11 a.m. at St. Philip The Deacon Lutheran Church, 17205 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. All guests must wear a mask inside the church. Masks will be provided. Private interment in Eau Claire, WI, at a later date. In remembrance of Jeff, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in lieu of flowers. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Minnesota, 1711 Broadway Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413. http://www.lls.org/mn