On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Jeffrey Paul Wilson passed away tragically at the age of 43.
Jeff was born on March 14, 1976, to Timothy and Pamela (Lee) Wilson in Mattoon, IL. Jeff worked as an electrician for many years before beginning a great career at Midway Container in St. Paul, MN where he developed some of his closest friendships. On December 8, 2007, he married Tammy Stuart.
Jeff was a smart, kind and gentle man who had a great sense of humor and would do anything for his family and friends. He loved spending time at his cabin in northern WI doing all things outdoors – hunting, ice fishing, four-wheeling and spending time with his two dogs. Jeff was also an avid sports fan, and especially loved the Minnesota Wild and Green Bay Packers.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandmother Francenia Wilson, his grandfathers Norman Wilson and Richard Lee and his cousins Connie Lee and Max McConaughey. He is survived by his wife Tammy, his parents Tim and Pam Wilson, his brother Sean Wilson, his sister Sarah (Mike) Nothnagel, his grandmother Marilyn Lee and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Many will live on through Jeff because of his choice to be an organ donor.
The memorial service will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 1120 Cedar Street in Eau Claire, WI.