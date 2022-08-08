Zwiefelhofer, Jeffrey.jpg

Jeffrey “Jeff” N. Zwiefelhofer, 46, of Bloomer passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home.

He was born February 18, 1976, in Bloomer, WI, the son of Neal and Linda (Reischel) Zwiefelhofer. Jeff graduated from Bloomer High School with the Class of ’94. He attended Rinehart Taxidermy School and the NW Iowa School of Taxidermy. Jeff was a well-known taxidermist in the Bloomer area. He also worked as an underground cable contractor in the area, recently starting his own business, JZ Construction.

