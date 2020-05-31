Jennifer J. Geurts, age 41 of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. She was born in Appleton, WI on February 2, 1979, the daughter of DuWayne “Heinie” and Jeanette (Luer) Geurts.
Jennie graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire in 1997. She worked at Sam’s Club in Eau Claire and always had a smile for every person who came in. Though she was born with Spina Bifida, she never let it slow her down. She was involved with the Easter Seals since she was very young and even acted as State Ambassador for 1 year.
Jennie was an avid fan of country music, the Green Bay Packers, Georgia Bulldogs and the Milwaukee Brewers. A major highlight of her life was when she met Luke Bryan back stage at Country Jam. She also loved to make jewelry.
She is survived by her parents; 2 brothers: Mark (Debbie) Fouts of Eau Claire and Dennis Fouts and his friend Marti of Mount Dora, FL; 5 nephews: Benjamin, Daniel, Michael, Amir and Jordan; 3 nieces: Patti, Sarah and Shianne; great-nephew Zander; 4 great-nieces: Lilie, Lucie, Zoey and Eden; and God Parents Greg and Kathy Vosters of Freedom, WI.
Preceding her in death are her grandparents: Arnold and Evelyn Geurts, and Kenneth and Alta Luer; and a sister-in-law Kathy Fouts.
A Mass of Christian burial will be private. Public visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Washington Township, on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easter Seals in Jennie’s remembrance. https://giving.eastersealswisconsin.com/give-easter-seals-wisconsin/.
Jennie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Dove Healthcare West for their wonderful care of Jennie these past years.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.stokesprockandmundt.com.