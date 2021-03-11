Jerald D. Strader, 75, of Lincoln Township, rural Augusta, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home after a 2 month battle with cancer.
Jerald Dave Strader, son of Elmer and Elsie (Miller) Strader was born May 9, 1945. He was raised and lived his entire life on his parent’s farm just west of Augusta. Jerry was baptized at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Bears Grass and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. He attended Rodell Country School and graduated in 1963 from Augusta High School. After his graduation in addition to helping on the family farm, Jerry worked for the Eau Claire County Highway Department.
Jerry enjoyed hunting locally and always looked forward to his hunting trips out west. With his interest in guns he obtained his Federal Firearms License and sold guns in Wisconsin for many years.
After Jerry’s father Elmer passed away on June 23, 1975, he was a devoted son taking care of his mother Elsie until she passed away on May 15, 2015.
Jerry is survived by several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where memorial services will be held at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
Livestream of service available at www.andersonfhaugusta.com" target="_blank">www.andersonfhaugusta.com
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .