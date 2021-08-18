Jeremy Eugene Belden died unexpectedly in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the age of 37.
Jeremy was born on May 16th, 1984 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to James and Gina (Garner) Belden. He attended North High School and graduated from Mckinley Charter School. Growing up he had a love of playing baseball and bowling, which carried into his adult life. He had a love for the Brewers (so much that he named his son after them) and the Green Bay Packers. His family remembers him as a fun, loving, caring, and a kind man who will be deeply missed.
Jeremy is survived by his children, Chevelle (Chevy), Brewer, and Nova; his parents, Jim (Cindy) Belden, Gina (Tom) Bradley; siblings, Jan (George) Scheuermann, Jordan (Michelle) Belden, Peter (PJ) Belden, James (Stephanie) Schoettle, Brittany (Adam) Mateski, and Alisha (Gunner) Mateski; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Lucille Garner; paternal grandparents, Elmer Belden and Lavinia (Vinny) Belden.
Visitation will take place on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeremy’s life. A private memorial service will take place. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Jeremy,
May you find peace from your demons, may your mind be at ease and your soul at rest. LOVE YOU SON
