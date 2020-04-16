Jerene Clarice Clements, age 90 of Menomonie passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home with her two daughters at her side.
Jerene was born January 21, 1930 to Albert & Irene (Wolske) Oberle in Menomonie. After high school Jerene married, Donald F Clements on October 1, 1949 @ Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She worked at UW-Stout for the chancellor’s office as secretary for over 25 years.
Jerene enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, baking and fishing. Bread Pancakes, were the Family favorite, loved by all.
Jerene is survived by her children Steven (Yvonne) Clements, Douglas (Sherry) Clements, Jenelle Feil, Shelly Jo Clements, Cory (Janet) Clements; 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, sister Sue (Dean) Lechler and brother Roy Oberle. Jerene was blessed with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends, loved by all.
Jerene is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Irene Oberle, husband Donald, sister Anita (Bob) Radle, brothers James Oberle and Chuck Oberle, sister-in-law Joan Buss, son-in-law Rex Feil, great grandson Jace Duffield granddaughter-in-law Staci Hotujec.
A Private Graveside Service will take place at Mamre Cemetery, Township of Menomonie, Dunn County. A public Celebration of Life for Jerene will be at a later date.
Special thanks to Melissa and Gina with St. Croix Hospice.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the Family.
