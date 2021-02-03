Jeri Ann Holt, age 70, of Elk Mound, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, January 30, 2021 at home after a very brief but fierce battle with liver cancer.
She was born August 7th, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN to Pershing and Mary Maroe. At an early age, her family moved to Lake Worth, FL, where she then spent the first half of her life before moving to Wisconsin.
Jeri had unrivaled organization skills, which led to her successful career in conference planning for the Wisconsin Utilities Association in Madison, WI. Upon meeting her husband, she relocated to Eau Claire, where her career path led her into accounting and human resources. In more recent years, she did volunteer work for the United Way, Eau Claire Regional Art Center, Mable Tainter and Cammie Johnson Juvenile Diabetes.
Jeri was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her love for her grandchildren was evident. Over the years, Jeri’s vibrant personality led to many dear friendships. She was a gourmet cook, loved to entertain, and host lavish dinner parties, create beautiful jewelry, and spend time with family. She also loved to travel both home and abroad with her favorite travel companion, her husband of 26 years. Her favorite place to travel was to Canada for the annual fishing trip, where she typically caught the most and largest fish of the group.
Jeri was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary and Pershing Maroe; sisters, Mary Ellen Linn and Janice Maehlmann.
She is survived by her loving husband Dennis Holt; her daughter Jennifer (Jeffrey) Ruedebusch of Middleton, WI; step-son Daniel Holt of Eau Claire, WI; step-daughter Jennifer Remme of Forest Lake, MN; sisters Rene (John Jr) Trent and Kim Hoffman; grandchildren, Kayla and Kaden Ruedebusch, Michaela and Elizabeth Holt; nieces Adreienne (Jason) LoPiccolo and Keeley Koch; nephews James Maelhmann, Frederick and Richard Averett; and best friend Diana Raimond.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once people are able to gather again. Memorials can be made to the family or a charity of your choice. A special thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses and Hospice staff that cared for her. Jeri will be dearly missed, never forgotten and forever in our hearts. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
