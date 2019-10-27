Jeri Langlois

Jeri H. Langlois, Age 79 of Shorewood, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, with his loving family by his side, following a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Born October 23, 1940 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Jeri was a son of Howard J. Langlois and Valentina M. (nee Ebsen) Langlois. He was raised in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Jeri was a graduate of U of W Stephens Point — Economics / Political Science and U of W, Eau Claire, WI — Accounting.
Throughout his career as a Certified Public Accountant, Jeri worked and lived in Eau Claire, WI and several cities in the state of Texas retiring in 2005.
He was a United States Navy veteran, a member of Immaculate Conception Parish, Morris, IL and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Jeri enjoyed traveling with Karen, his wife, in their travel trailer throughout the United States, visiting numerous national parks, spending holidays with family, and painting and crafting jewelry from seashells. Jeri was the “glass is half full” type of guy, and always recognized the good in people.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Karen M. (nee Bessler) Langlois; his canine companion, Chelsea; daughters, Tricia (Randall Smith, MD) Langlois, MD and Ann (Tony Polusny) Langlois; granddaughters, Ariene and Ellery Smith; nephew, Brian (Karen) Worden; and niece, Kelleen (Kenny) Kaye; as well as several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeri is preceded in death by his parents, Howard J. Langlois and Valentina M. Langlois; sister, Sharon (late Patrick “Butch”) Worden; and son, Richard A. Schummer.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435.
Funeral services will follow on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. beginning with prayers in the funeral home chapel, then processing to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, for a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m.,
Revs. Jeff Stoneberg and Tom Cargo officiating.
Per Jeri’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Jeri will be laid to rest at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jeri’s memory to: Richard A. Schummer Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund / University of Texas at St. Antonio, 6900 N. Loop / 1604 West. San Antonio, Texas 78249 or 210-458-GIVE.
Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneral.com
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735 – 2125.
Plese Professional Funeral & Cremation Services