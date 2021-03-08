Jerold Omar Nysven, 96, of Osseo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10th at Dove Nursing Home, Osseo.
He was born March 6th, 1924 in Strum, Wisconsin to Lorenza Otilia (Skoug) and Oscar Nysven. He grew up in Strum and graduated from Osseo High School in 1941. He proudly served in the Marine Corps with the 3rd Marine Division from 1942-1946. He was injured just prior to his unit being sent to Iwo Jima landing him in Balboa Hospital for 6 months. This injury probably saved his life as much of his unit didn’t return from battle. He spent the rest of his service as an MP at Keneohe Bay Marine base, Oahu, Hawaii until his discharge in 1946.
On September 8th, 1948 he married Elaine Nelson of Hale and celebrated 50 years of marriage before her death in 1999. They lived and lovingly raised their 3 children in Strum until 1968 when moving to Eau Claire. They moved back to Strum in 1979 where they ultimately retired. Jerry owned the Our Own Hardware store in Strum from 1957 to 1968. He and Elaine then owned and operated Nysven Maytag Home Appliance Center from 1968 to 1986. They also owned the Strum Coin Laundry from 1980 to 2000. He was a hard worker and took pride in running his businesses fairly and making his customers happiness a priority. His “retirement” included being a Bailiff for the Trempealeau County Courthouse for 19 years.
Over the years, Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing, skiing and even ski jumping early in his life. He was an avid gardener and loved having his grandchildren help him in the garden. He liked nothing more than to give his bountiful harvest away to family and friends. He was equally passionate about his sports! He was a huge Packer fan, attending many games in the “Glory Years” with his friends and later with family. His first love, though, was baseball. He played baseball in High School and also with a Marine Corps baseball team in Hawaii. He loved his Brewers and never missed a game.
But of all the things he loved, nothing compared to the love of his family. He was never so happy than when he was with his grandchildren and later, his great-grandchildren. He got such pleasure doing things for the grandkids that would create such wonderful memories for them: making pancakes for them after Sunday school, raking leaves for them to jump in, making his famous orange cookies, letting them “help” with the garden and so many other countless simple pleasures that they all now will treasure forever.
He was a simple man and took pleasure in so many simple things: The Nelson Family reunions every 2 years, the Elk Creek Lutheran Lutefisk dinner every February, visits, cards or phone calls from family and friends, his favorite chicken dumpling soup from the Osseo Family Restaurant and a good Ole & Lena joke! Over the years he had experienced many health issues but they never kept him down. He was always a good patient. To all who knew him, he was kind and caring. He was a true gentleman.
He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and his faith guided and sustained him throughout his life.
Surviving Jerry are his children; Jon “Kirk” Nysven of Strum, Kathy (Ron) LaBarre of Bradenton, Florida, Robert (Kim) Nysven of Woodville, Wisconsin; 6 grandchildren Anna (Chris) Cuddy of Osseo, Lara Nysven of Strum, Sam LaBarre of Ventura, California, Gabe LaBarre of Minneapolis, Sever (Megan) Nysven of Strum and Tess Nysven of Strum. He also had 4 great-grandchildren, Bentley Nysven of Strum and Lizzy, Alex and Drew Cuddy of Osseo. Surviving him also are his special friend Louise Johnson, sister-in-law Joyce Nysven, sister-in-law Georgia Nelson and many nieces, nephews and friends. His grand-dogs will also miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Elaine, a brother Leonard Nysven and a sister Helen Goplerud.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Dove Health Care Osseo for their kind and loving care of Jerry over the last few years. He often commented on how lucky he was that he had such a nice place to live. Thank you also to the staff of Mayo Hospice for their support at the end of Jerry’s life.
Services for Jerry will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum, WI. Pastor Valerian Ahles will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery. Friends and family are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Due to covid restrictions, facemasks and social distancing will be required and space at the service will be limited. For those not able to attend, the service will be broadcast live on the church website at immanuel-strum.com/livestream on Saturday and remain available for 30 days.
Memorials may be made to the Nysven Family, 410 4th Ave S., Strum, WI 54770. Donations then will be made to charities that the family chooses.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, WI, 715-597-3711, is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences are available at www.schiefelbeinfh.com.