Jerome “Jerry” Barton, 72, passed away peacefully in his Eau Claire home after a long-fought battle with cancer on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family as he transitioned from this life onward towards his new journey.
Jerry spent his years enjoying quality time with his ever-growing family, especially spoiling and watching his grandbabies grow. He loved watching Packer and Notre Dame football, picnicking at the lake, conquering every rollercoaster, casino weekends, but most of all traveling and exploring new horizons with the love of his life, his wife Mary.
Jerry was born April 5, 1950, in Devil’s Lake, ND, to Maurice and Margaret (Dunphy) Barton. He graduated from St. Mary High School in 1968. He continued his academic career by receiving his Bachelor’s in Education from the University of North Dakota in 1972. Later he achieved his Master’s in Business Administration from Central Michigan University in 1991.
Jerry spent the majority of his working years serving others and taking executive positions in the health and medical field. He began his career as a paramedic at Deaconess Hospital, where he met his wife and soulmate of 46 years, Mary (Gust) Barton. They married on October 16, 1976, and together raised seven beautiful children.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary (Gust) Barton; seven children, Stephanie (Jeremy) Vetter, Jeremy Barton, Nicole (Dustin) Hutton, Kyle (Ashley) Barton, Lindsay (Rob Metzenbauer) Barton, Andrew (Jessica Bauer) Barton, Kaitlyn (Amy Thompson) Barton; 15 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Margaret (Dunphy) Barton, and his sister, Connie Barton.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, with Father James Kurzynksi officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Celebration of Life Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI, is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
