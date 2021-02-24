Jerome W. Berg, age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at River Falls Area Hospital.
Jerome was born to Dawn Berg in Eau Claire, WI on March 28, 1979. Growing up, he lived in a number of states and spent time traveling but came back to Wisconsin to be near the family he loved so dearly. He spent many years working in customer service, most recently as store manager at Mega Holiday in Altoona.
Jerome had a true passion for life and was loved by everyone he met. The way he is described by family and friends is a testament to the man he was, truly the best man any of us have ever met – an honest, caring man with the biggest heart. He loved people, loved to laugh, and always lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed music, camping, reading fantasy books, dragons, telling cheesy jokes, using the woodworking skills his grandpa taught him, and so much more.
Jerome met Jodi at “Shack Olympics” in 2009 and they married on September 21, 2013. He was her everything, the love of her life and true soulmate. They thrived on adventures near and far, right up until his very last day. Through that marriage, Jerome gained three children who he loved and cared for dearly. He was incredibly proud to be a part of their lives and was the biggest cheerleader for the passions they had in life. Whether it was dance team, rodeos, or cars, he was always there and cheering louder than anyone else.
In 2019, he became “gampy” to granddaughter, Olivia, and they quickly formed an inseparable bond, always singing songs, playing games and being silly – their giggles could be heard for miles. His time with little Julia was cut far too short, having just a month of her life to snuggle and adore.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Jodi; children, Carissa (Scottie) Krueger, Brooke Vinck and Jordan Vinck; grandchildren, Olivia and Julia Krueger; mother, Dawn Berg; siblings, Brad Gary, Dani Gary and Desiree Gary; nephew, Matthew Morley; niece, Arizona Isham; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and miles of friends.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Milan Berg, LaVere and Ron Cater; one aunt; and two uncles.
A visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 6 p.m. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
The celebration of life service will be streamed at 6 p.m. via Zoom for family and friends who are unable to attend. The meeting ID is: 895 7785 2999 and the passcode is: 164802.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to savings accounts for Jerome’s beloved granddaughters would be welcomed, allowing “gampy” to contribute in some small way to their future. There is a savings account set up, currently in Olivia Krueger’s name, at WESTconsin Credit Union.