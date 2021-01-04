Jerome “JC” Colby, age 73, of Eau Claire, passed away December 30th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital. Jerome was born June 20th, 1947 to Elizabeth and Roger Colby.
He met his wife 30 years ago when God dropped him on her door step. They shared a mutual love for music and dancing. Jerome loved to play Cribbage, Kings Corner and was a great golfer (numerous holes in one made). He had been an entertainer at over 100 different venues, such as nursing homes, care centers and senior centers. He donated his time and talent to the United Way, Heart Association, Muscular Dystrophy, Cerebral Palsy and hospitals to just name a few. Riding horses with his wife was one of his favorite hobbies along with his love for his antique Oldsmobile. Jerome had also served his country through the Army.
Jerome is preceded in death by his parents Roger and Elizabeth Colby.
He is survived in death by his wife Donna; and family Steve (Peggy) Leslie; daughters: Kim Leslie and Kari (Brad) Kelsall; grandchild April (Frank) Chen; great grandchild Harper Chen; and a sister Wendy Grodevant.
A public visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Full military honors will be provided by VFW Post 305 at 3:30 p.m. Private entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery in the Chapel of the Resurrection.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.