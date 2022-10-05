Jerome J. Drahos died peacefully with family by his side, on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, after a struggle with several serious health issues.

Jerry was born on May 12,1943 in Cook County, IL to his parents Albert and Camille Drahos. He married his “Sweetie Pie,” Janice L. Robards on May 23, 1964. Jerry was raised in the city, but has always been country at heart. Jerry and Jan both loved the country and lived in the beautiful Northwoods of Wisconsin where they raised their five children; most of those years were spent in Glen Flora, WI where they called home.

