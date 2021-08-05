Jerome Fahrman

Jerome R. Fahrman, 92, of Eau Claire went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Jerome was born on June 8, 1929 in Eau Claire to George and Ida (Kaufman) Fahrman. He graduated from Eau Claire High School with the Class of 1947. After school, he worked at Bensons Optical, where he met his future wife, Mavis Holstad. They were married in Eau Claire on December 16, 1950 and together they raised nine children. Jerome was a great provider, working two jobs at Benson Optical and Fahrman’s East Side Bakery on Main Street.
Jerome was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, square dancing with his wife Mavis and spending time with his family. Even through the tragic losses in his life, Jerome persevered with courage and was an inspiration to his family.
Jerome is survived by six children, Greg (Kathie) Fahrman of Altoona, Rhonda (Bill) Nispel of Eau Claire, Cindy Fahrman of Eau Claire, Jim (Jodi) Fahrman of Eau Claire, Mary (John) Lippert of Eau Claire and Tricia (Todd) Lenz of Altoona; 15 grandchildren, Melissa (Dave), Nathan (Cari), Sara (Alec), Katie (Paul), Jeremy (Kendra), Laura (Ben), Emily (Steve), Becca (Charlie), Jordan, Allie (Aaron), Jacob, Cameron, Caitlyn, Conner and Joshua; 14 great-grandchildren, Nick, Ethan, Jaedon, Ivan, Summer, Preston, Calvin, Isabelle, Gabriella, Madelyn, Louis, Lila, Callan and Virginia Gigi; sister-in-law, Frances Eide of Rice Lake; and also many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mavis; three children, Jeff, Susie and Jan; and daughter-in-law, Diane Fahrman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.