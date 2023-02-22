Dr. Jerome (Jerry) Hagman (92) passed away February 12, 2023, at his home peacefully with his family.

Jerry was born in 1930 in Eau Claire, WI, and was one of six children of Frank and Gertrude Hagman. He attended St. Patrick’s Elementary and High School (now Regis). He went to college at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend Indiana and graduated in 1952. After completing his bachelor’s degree, he attended Marquette University in Milwaukee and graduated from dental school in 1956.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Hagman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.