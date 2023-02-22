Dr. Jerome (Jerry) Hagman (92) passed away February 12, 2023, at his home peacefully with his family.
Jerry was born in 1930 in Eau Claire, WI, and was one of six children of Frank and Gertrude Hagman. He attended St. Patrick’s Elementary and High School (now Regis). He went to college at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend Indiana and graduated in 1952. After completing his bachelor’s degree, he attended Marquette University in Milwaukee and graduated from dental school in 1956.
While in Milwaukee, he met his wife, (Mildred) Dianne Erasmus and they married February 1, 1958. Dentistry brought them to relocate to Essexville, MI where he had his private dental practice for 12 years. While in Michigan, he started his civic and service roles that would define his future, starting out as commissioner of the city of Essexville and became an active member of the Lions Club. They were blessed with three children, Charles (Chuck), Catherine (Cathy), and Maureen (Moe).
While the kids were growing up one of his and Dianne’s passions was dogs. They raised and showed boxers, which brought them to many dog shows including in places such as Detroit and New York City.
In 1969, Jerry was presented an opportunity to be a founding group of dentists that practiced in Marshfield, WI, establishing the Dental Clinic of Marshfield, He practiced dentistry there for over 50 years and eventually retired after gradually reducing his work schedule. He served as president of the dental clinic for 10 years.
Beyond his role as a dentist, Jerry had many passions including his love to give back. He was a member of the Lions Club for 60 years of which he had a term as president. He was active with the Lions Eye Bank for many years, transporting cornea donations to Madison. Recently, his efforts were recognized by the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin with the presentation of the inaugural Founder of Sight Award in his name. He was also a member of the Elks Club, Toastmasters, and the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce. While at the Chamber he also served a year as President and was a member of the Marshfield Chamber’s Red Coat Ambassador group, which he even recently has participated in. He also was the president of the parish council at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church for a period of time.
Jerry had the greenest thumb. This was evident in his devotion to planting gardens of many varieties in the spring that rewarded everyone with their beauty throughout the summer and fall. He had a certain love for tuberous begonias and was awarded many times in fairs and contests. Besides gardening, he loved the outdoors and putzing in the yard, building berms, digging a koi pond, and even the simple “pleasure” of mowing the lawn. He loved it up north at their lake home up in Minocqua. Pontoon rides and of course fishing, regardless of the season! Some of his actual favorite fishing times were on the ice, taking his snowmobile and sled with all his gear and set up shop on Madeline Lake. He also liked to hunt. We think he actually liked the deer camp part of the hunt the most. He was a great camp cook and refreshment preparer. At home too he loved to cook, and his family enjoyed the many meals he provided.
Jerry loved to sing. He sang as a bass in many choirs, from his youth church choirs, to barbershop quartets and plays. He was a member of the church choir at Our Lady of Peace. He often sang in the Palm Sunday choir and the Central Chamber Chorale. His ability to sing also paired well with his acting skills and he performed in several musical plays for the Campus Community Players in Marshfield.
His voice was not his only instrument as he played the saxophone in the marching and concert bands when he attended Notre Dame. He was extremely proud of his college alma mater. He went to several ND football games over the years, and even marched with the alumni band on the field. He recently visited the Notre Dame campus last summer celebrating his 70th year reunion.
He was proud most of his family. He adored his wife Dianne and that could be seen in his unending devotion to her. He was an ardent fan of his children and grandchildren. He was always eager to attend a game, a recital or just a plain old visit. Not only would he give you the shirt off of his back, but he followed it with words of wisdom, guidance, and love.
Jerry had a strong faith and compassion for friends, and he cherished the many memories they made. When meeting Jerry, the one thing that left an impression was his wonderful sense of humor. He always had a reason to find laughter and humor regardless of the situation.
No matter what he was referred to—Jerome, Jerry, Jer, Doc. Scratch, Itch, Dad or just friend. He will be missed and in the hearts of his children: Charles (Jill) Hagman of Marshfield, WI, and Maureen (Russell) Lewis of Hudson, WI; grandchildren: Jerome Verch; Sarah Engels; Benjamin and Margaret Lewis, Shannon Hagman, and Elise Hagman. Jessica (Martin) Erlandson; Trisha Engels; and Anthony Engels.
Jerry was predeceased by his loving wife M. Dianne and his daughter Cathy.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Marshfield. With Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. A gathering for family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, and from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.