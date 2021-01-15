Jerome “Jay” Hagmann died peacefully at his home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on January 5th, 2021 at the age of 57. With loved ones close at his side, he died of natural causes following a year of declining health.
Jay is survived by his family members; mother, Mary Claire Hagmann of Eau Claire, brother Larry Hagmann (Susan) of Eau Claire, brother Ken Hagmann (Deedee) of Stoughton, and sister Peggy Hagmann (Jim Thill Jr.) of Eau Claire. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence P. Hagmann of Eau Claire.
Jay is also survived by his loving “family” of friends and caregivers. Always at his side, always his attentive, skilled, creative, genuine angels on earth they include “brother”, caregiver and owner of Forward Living, Josh Holz and his wife Katie Holz and their daughter Avah Holz. Josh’s mother Roseann Czaja lovingly cared for Jay for many years, along with her daughter and “sister” to Jay, Marah Czaja. Trinity Isham, John Liedl, Dave Mell, and Eli Johnson were his lifeline, his support, his keepers of safety, and always his “guy buddies”, providing enriching and entertaining life experiences. Joseph Jashinsky was his house mate and best friend. “Joe” shared much of life with Jay, and they each enhanced the other’s life with shared activities and unconditional love and brotherhood. He is preceded in death by former caregiver and dear friend, Terry Spangenberg.
Jay spent his early life adjusting to new environments and care. This kind of adjustment lead him to be a strong and patient man. He became busy, appreciative, and focused on simple joys and tasks of living. He enjoyed swimming, pontoon boating, playing catch, park visits, and restaurant outings. His adventures included camping, discovering surrounding towns, vacations to the ocean shore, and local festivals and fairs. Those who truly knew Jay, loved Jay. He returned love, communicating without words, through his trust in us, his deep genuine hugs, and joyful moments that he brought to us all. Through Jay we discovered the beauty and strengths of that which is different, of those who are different. Bless you Jay.
Memorial donations will be contributed in memory of Jay to Forward Living LLC, and may be directed to: Forward Living LLC at 7398 Lakeview Dr. Eau Claire, WI 54701
His families would like to thank the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital. The ER staff, doctors and nurses showed the greatest of respect, care, and skill during his recent hospitalizations. Marit Waack of The Arc Eau Claire faithfully assisted Jay and all of us with support, advice, and deep friendship. We will always be grateful.
A private memorial service and celebration of Jay’s life will be held at a later date when we are able to gather safely. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.