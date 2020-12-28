Jerome Johnson

Jerome “Pat” D. Johnson, 89, of Mondovi passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home.
Pat was born on October 15, 1931 to Lincoln and Edna Johnson in Alma, WI. He attended Buffalo County Schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954. Pat worked for the Eau Claire County Highway Department until his retirement. He had a love and passion for hunting and fishing (especially trout fishing) which were passed on to all of his children, along with the same appreciation for wildlife and the great outdoors.
Pat is survived by his children, Mike (Lonna) Johnson of La Crosse, WI, Rodney (Beth) Johnson of Cochrane, WI, Jody Johnson of Mondovi, Colleen (John) Miller of Red Wing, MN and Tammy Bauer of Mondovi; step children, Robert (Bernadette) of Eau Claire and Anita Trowbridge of Greeneville, TN; siblings, Mardy (Karen) Johnson of San Jose, CA and Jerann Bauer of Eau Claire; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Betty; son-in-law, Loren Bauer; and brother-in-law, James Bauer.
Private family services will be held with internment at the Drammen Lutheran Church Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.