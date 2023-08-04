Klevgard, Jerome photo.jpg

Jerome David Klevgard, age 82, of Town of Dover, Buffalo County, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.

He was born to the late Archie and Ella (Solfest) Klevgard on February 10, 1941. Jerome grew up on the family farm in the Town of Dover.

