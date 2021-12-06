Jerome (Jerry) Joseph Markham died at his sister and brother-in-law’s home on Saturday, November 20, 2021, of esophageal cancer. Jerry was born in Menomonie, WI on January 3, 1947, to Joseph Alva Markham and Eileen (Stockman) Markham.
Jerry attended Downsville Elementary, St. Joseph’s Catholic School, and Menomonie High School, graduating in 1966.
Jerry survived many challenges throughout his life, having struggled with addiction for many years. He moved to the Buttermilk Coulee, rural Elmwood, in 2016, in his sister’s care, and was clean and sober for nearly 6 years. While there, he enjoyed meals and cards at the Eau Galle Civic Center, fishing and camping; and listening to Rock’n’roll music.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Sharon (Randy) Cook, Elmwood, WI, and brother, Jeff (Gail) Markham, Menomonie, WI, brother-in-law Ken Thibado, nephews Ken Thibado, Jr., Kevin Thibado (all from rural Menomonie), Christopher (Katelin) Thibado, Elmwood; Alex (Melanie) Markham, Eric Markham, and Katie Markham, all from Menomonie, aunts Alice Evenson and Virginia Markham.
Special thanks to the many people who helped Jerome throughout his lifetime, Adoray Hospice (especially his nurse, Hayley), as well as “friends of Bill W.”
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, December 18, at Emmaus Church in Spring Valley (W217 S. 3rd Street). Visitation will be 10:30 am-12pm with a service at 12 pm. Lunch will follow the service.