Jerome Casey Mitra, age 79, of Eau Claire, formerly of Abbotsford, passed away peacefully on May 14th, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Prairie Pointe in Altoona, with his family by his side.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Interment to follow at the Abbotsford Public Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Family and friends can watch the service live on the Maurina Schilling Funeral Home Facebook page or after the service anytime on Facebook or the website.
Jerome was born November 18th 1941 in Chicago, IL to Casimir and Lillian (Valentine) Mitra. He was a Veteran and joined the United States Army in 1958 and served through 1964. After boot camp in Fort Hood, TX, Jerome was deployed to Germany where he was stationed for four years. He was there for the Berlin Crisis. While in Nüremberg Germany, Jerome met his wife Monika Rössner, the love of his life. They were married January 13th, 1961. They went on to have three children; Patrick Gerhard, Betty Lillian, and Michael Joseph.
Together Jerome and Monika moved back to the United States in 1963 while he finished out his military service in Fort Sill OK and Fort Riley KS. After leaving the Army in 1964, Jerome moved his young family back to his hometown of Chicago. He worked for A.R. Barnes doing offset printing. In 1967 they moved to Streamwood, IL, while Jerome worked for Mohawk Construction. In 1975, Jerome and Monika moved their family to Abbotsford, WI where they would reside for the next 43 years. In Abbotsford Jerome and Monika owned and operated Casey’s Place, a local tavern for 9 ½ years. Jerome also drove a school bus for several years as well as serving as a volunteer fireman for the Abbotsford Fire Dept.
Beginning in 1980, Jerome worked as owner operator for Allied Van Lines and Bekins Van Lines for 25 years. In 2001, Jerome was in New York City during 9/11. He helped FEMA move their equipment and supplies at the Javits Center helping thousands of people. In 2017, Jerome and Monika moved to Eau Claire, WI to be closer to family. Jerome enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting with his family and friends. Jerome was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved nothing more than to watch his children and grandchildren succeed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Casimir and Lillian Mitra; sister, Jacqueline; brother-in-law Bert; nephews, Kurt and Casey Bertand; cousin, Sister Leona Mitra; mother-in-law, Betty Meister and brother-in-law Gerhard Rössner.
Jerome is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years; Monika, 2 sons Patrick Mitra (Cindy) and Michael Mitra (Amber); granddaughters, Angela Tonn (Jared) and Samantha Mitra (Miles); grandsons, Ethan and Eli Mitra; sister, Jill Mitra; 5 nephews and 2 nieces.
The Mitra family would like to thank the staff at Grace Lutheran Communities and Moments Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care Jerome received.
