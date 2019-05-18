Jerome Olson

Jerome “Olie” Olson of Independence passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born July 5, 1948 to Orville and Dorothy (Reck).
He joined the United States Army after graduating high school. Even after his service ended, he remained very active in the American Legion Post 186.
On July 8, 1978, he married Rita Klees in Wabasha, Minnesota. Three years later, they welcomed their son Matthew, born October 30, 1981. In June 1985, their daughter Dana was born.
One of Olie’s favorite pastimes was fishing with his brother Rich. He also enjoyed teaching his family proper fishing techniques. Olie was a big sports fan his whole life. He was a decorated wrestler in high school and later coached middle school wrestlers. He spent many summer evenings playing fastpitch softball with close friends in Independence, while his kids cheered him on. He rarely missed a Brewers or Packers game and was in the stands for every game his kids played.
Olie will be remembered for his stories, smiles and dance moves. In his later years, seeing his grandkids always made him smile.
Olie is survived by his wife, Rita; two children Matthew (Megan) and Dana (Rob Rybicki); five grandchildren Callum, August and Vivienne (Matthew) and Josie and Ellie (Dana); siblings Lucy, Darlene (Greg), and Rich (Doreen), brother-in-law Tony and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Orville and Dorothy, sisters Lillian and Marion, brother-in-law Rodney and niece Laura.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Visitation will be held at Edison Funeral in Independence on Monday, May 20, from 4-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., and on Tuesday one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s organization.
Military rites will be conducted by Sura-Wiersgalla American Legion Post 186.
