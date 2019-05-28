Jerome Reiter

Jerome “Jerry” Charles Reiter age 92, passed away on May 25, 2019 at BeeHive Homes in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Jerry was born April 27, 1927 in Hammond, Indiana, he was the first son of Charles and Josephine (Beranek) Reiter and grew up in Eau Claire. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1945; graduating early to enlist in the Navy during WWII. After getting his associates degrees in electronics and accounting, Jerry worked for the Northern States Power Company until retirement. He married Geraldine Kramer on April 9, 1955 in Eau Claire. The couple attended St. James the Greater Catholic church from that time to present.
He is survived by his wife, Gerry; children, Jane (Marv) Knoeck of Rochester, NY, Amy (John) Taylor of Anoka, MN, Peter (Marcy) Reiter of St. Louis Park, MN, and Sarah (Chris) Pickhardt of Ramsey, MN; siblings, Keith (Goldene “Posey”) Reiter of La Habra, CA, and Judy (Daryl) Wold of Eau Claire; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry was an avid gardener with numerous winter hobbies, and very devoted to his church. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to the management and staff of BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion during his stay.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire with Father Tom Krieg and Father John Schultz officiating. Visitation will take place from 5 PM — 7 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire and again one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday at the church. Inurnment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Memorials may be made to the American Farmland Trust (farmland.org) the St. Francis Food Pantry, 1221 Truax Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54703, or the Alzheimer’s Association of Chippewa Valley (act.alz.org).
