Jerome “Jerry” A. Seichter, 79, of Boyd, WI., passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1st, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Jerry was born on December 10th, 1942, the son of Erwin and Margaret (Plass) Seichter in Chippewa Falls, WI.
He grew up between Boyd and Cadott on the family farm, attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Boyd and graduated from Cadott High School
He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam from July 1st, 1966, to July 5th, 1970.
Following the service, he moved back to Boyd and purchased a home for him and his mother.
Jerry worked for Dell Construction for over 25 years until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to their cabin in Canada with family.
Jerome is survived by his siblings, John (Mary Lee) Seichter and Leona (Sylvan) Rothbauer; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Komro. He is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by three brothers, Bernard, Clarence and Richard Seichter; and six sisters, Marcella Schumacher, Lucille Komro, Irene Dierich, Delores Woychik, Rosemary Horel and Patricia Seichter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7th, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd, WI., with Father William Felix officiating. Interment with military honors by the Boyd American Legion will follow the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery Boyd, WI.
A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. until time of service Friday morning at the church.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS — Memorial are preferred to St Joseph’s Catholic Church 719 E. Patten St. Boyd, WI.