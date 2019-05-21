Jerriann Blaisdell

Jerriann “Jerri” Blaisdell, age 77, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Dove Healthcare – West, Eau Claire.
Jerriann was born March 11, 1942, in Eau Claire, to the late George and Eileene (Berkley) King. She graduated from Memorial High School with the Class of 1960. Jerriann married David Blaisdell on June 3, 1962, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Together they raised two children, Michael and Timothy. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Jerriann loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers, knitting, playing bingo and canasta. She loved infants and children, especially her great-granddaughters. Jerriann had a great sense of humor and was always joking to get a smile out of somebody. You always knew when she was around because you could hear her humming.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dove Healthcare – West and Sacred Heart Hospital.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, David; children, Michael and Tim, both of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Stephanie and Tabitha Blaisdell; great-grandchildren, Siriah and Tamariah Stallworth; sister, Karolyn King.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, with Pastor Sarah Semmler Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, and again a half hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
