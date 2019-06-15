Jerry F. Blodgett, 88, of Elk Mound died Friday, June 14, 2019 surrounded by family while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
He was born November 7, 1930 in the town of Howard, WI to Chauncey and Hazel (Plemon) Blodgett. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1951.
On November 10, 1956 he married Carol Zech in Chippewa Falls.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol; children, Diane of Rochester, MN, Jerome of Chippewa Falls, Jennifer Stephan of Fall Creek, Sally of Chippewa Falls, Amy of Crystal, MN and Paul (Jodie) of Elk Mound; grandchildren, Rebecca England (Chad Huss), Tim (Amanda) Stephan, Christopher Stephan, Bailey, Abigail and Cayden; great-grandchildren, Eli, Preston, Brenden, Micah, Aiden, Mason and Jackson on the way; sister, Agnes Karpe; brother, Bernard (Ginger); sister-in-law, Sylvia; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy; son-in-law, James Stephan Jr.; brother, Richard; sisters, Leona Steinmetz and Audrey; and brothers-in-law, Alfred Karpe and Herbert Steinmetz.
God is getting another dedicated farmer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 18 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Elk Mound with Fr. Joseph Nakwah officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Elk Mound.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, June 17 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls and at church one hour prior to the service.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.