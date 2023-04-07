Jerry Finch
Jerry Blaine Finch, 84 of Eau Claire, WI passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, at the Tomah VA Medical Center.
Jerry was born Feb 2, 1939, in Black River Falls, WI to Bud and Eva Finch. Jerry served in the US Army from 1958 — 1964. He married the love of his life, Helen, in 1961 and together they created two loving children Melanie and Cindy. Jerry spent the majority of his life as an over the road truck driver and finished working for the Eau Claire school district for 15 years as a crossing guard.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed sharing his love of nature with his family and friends. Jerry really loved teaching his grand and great grandchildren how to fish and hunt. He never missed a moment to crack a good joke to make everyone laugh and to remind us to not take life too seriously. These moments will be cherished by family and friends as we will remember Jerry for the amazing man that he was, as he was always there to help anyone out that needed it. Jerry will be missed by all that knew him, but we know that he will now be able to finally rest with all his beloved dogs in the afterlife.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Helen Finch; daughters Melanie (Bryan) Pagel and Cindy (Michael) O’Driscoll; grandchildren Corey Finch, Mathew Pagel and Ashley Pagel; Great-Grandchild William Finch; brother Lynn (Ruthann) Finch, sister Pam (Gary) Windsor and his beloved dogs Rocky and Bella.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bud and Eva Finch; brother Terry Finch; sister Caroline Melby.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 13 from 4:00 until 7:00 at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire, WI. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 14 at 12:00 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery following the service. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com.
