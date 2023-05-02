Jerry P. Flynn, 87, Belliveau Road, Tomahawk passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born October 26, 1935 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Leon and Gladys (Olinger) Flynn. Jerry fell in love with Mitzi Kopelke and they were married on May 7, 1960. He served his country in the US Army and Army National Guard. He was employed at the Tomahawk paper mill for over 30 years. Being a jack of all trades he was always willing to help others with projects. He was a devout Christian and member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was an avid sportsman and especially loved hunting and fishing. He was an accomplished athlete in his younger years and truly enjoyed watching his family in all their sporting events. He also enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Jerry was a humble family man and a very devoted spouse to Mitzi.
Surviving Jerry Flynn are his children, Pat (Paula) Flynn, Mary (Dave) Miller, and Brian (Wendy) Flynn all of Tomahawk. Brother, Ron (Carol) Flynn, Chetek, sister-in-law, Audrey Flynn, Eau Claire. He is further survived by seven grandchildren (Ryan (Jenna) Flynn, Andrew (Stephanie) Flynn, Kellan (Brenden Kotyk) Flynn, Nikolene (Brandon) Johnson, Thomas Miller, Jerett Flynn, and Cullen Flynn), and 4 great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Mitzi, sister, Bev Brainard, and a brother, John Flynn.
A Memorial Mass for Jerry Flynn will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, 11:00 a.m. from St. Mary Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at St. Mary Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. The Krueger Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the obituary and share online condolences at kruegerfamilyfuneral.com
