Jerry Lynn Gates 76 of Eau Claire WI passed away at his home on November 14th. Jerry was born on August 19, 1944, in Mondovi, WI, to Gerald and Ruth (Schreineri Gates who were from Gilmanton WI. He grew up in French Valley, attended High School in Gilmanton and played sports including softball, baseball and basketball. After graduating High School in 1962 he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Pensacola Florida where he married his High School girlfriend Cindy Loomis in March of 1963. They had two children Michael and Mary-Margaret (Meg) and later divorced. Jerry worked construction, drove a milk truck and after moving to Eau Claire he worked for Saratoga Liquor, Hutchinson Technology and Eau Claire Grow. Jerry’s passions were watching the Packers, Brewers and the Badger’s, he especially loved hunting and fishing. He really enjoyed the years of watching his grandchildren play sports, watching the local teams play down at Carson park and going to the horse pulls every summer. His love of birds grew as he got older, he loved to feed and watch them for hours a pastime he lovingly passed down to his great-granddaughter Braelynn.
Jerry is survived by his closet friend Cindy Johnson, Son Mike Gates, Daughter Meg (Ron) Hermes, Mary-Melissa Jane (David) Dregney, Mitchell (Polly) Johnson, Monty (Chrissy) Johnson. Grandchildren Brandon, Bethany, Brittany, Joshua, Hunter, KaitLynne, Drew, Baylee, and Olivia. Great grandchildren Ashton, Karson, Braelynn, Talan, Bowen, Clara, Jaidalynn, Blair and Noxan. Two sisters Sally (Beecher) Brady and Mary (Tom) Underwood and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Ruth Gates, his sister Kathie Olson and nephew JJ Rudy.
A Private Family burial will be held after May 2021. Talbot Family Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements. Please share your memories or express your condolences at www.tabotfuneralhomes.com