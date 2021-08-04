Jerry M. Gibson, 60, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2021, in Dugger, Indiana.
Jerry Micheal Gibson was born July 9, 1961, to Tom and Loretta (Teigen) Gibson. Jerry was raised with his 3 siblings in rural Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School in 1979. He married Linda Rassbach and to this union their daughter Rebecca was born. Rebecca and Linda both passed away due to a traffic accident in 1987.
While driving truck through Ohio, Jerry met his soul mate, Loretta Brall of Hubbard, Ohio. The two later married on Feb. 19, 1988, in Hubbard. The couple began their life together in Ohio where their daughters, Michelle and Jackie were born. They eventually moved to Augusta in July of 1996.
Jerry drove his own truck with Miller Transfer before selling his truck and going to work for his current employer, River City Transport of Eau Claire. He was an incredibly hard worker and was looking forward to retirement.
Jerry was an all-around great guy. There are no words to describe what an amazing man he was, especially as a father. He adored his daughters and loved spending time with them, as well as his extended family. He looked forward to his many motorcycle trips out west; watching one of his countless western movies, especially the ones with John Wayne; never lacked a good “dad” joke; and gave the best bear hugs. Jerry’s piercing blue eyes and contagious smile would light up a room. He was truly the definition of a social butterfly. We cherished our time with him and wish we would have gotten more time to make more memories.
The family takes comfort in knowing that Jerry is reunited with Loretta. He will be forever missed.
“We love you.”
Ride on “Papa Bear.”
“Who Let the Dogs Out.”
Jerry will be dearly missed by his beloved daughters, Michelle and Joshua Schroeder and their daughter Ellie Schroeder, Jacquelyn Gibson and Dan Smith; siblings, Jean and Bob Staves, Tom and Lori Gibson, and Linda Black; Loretta’s siblings, Theresa Mislevy, Robert “Dan” Brall and Carol, Jayson Brall and Amber, and John Brall; several nieces, nephews, and his furry grandbabies.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Loretta Gibson; daughter Becky; wife Loretta “Ret” Gibson; Loretta’s parents, Vito and Helen Brall; and his furry grandbabies.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial will be at a later date in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.