Jerry D. Jennings, age 90 of Chippewa Falls formerly of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, February 27, at the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home.
Jerry was born at his home in Garden Valley, Wisconsin, on February 4, 1932, the youngest of 5 children born to parents Paul W. Jennings and Myrtle (Larson) Jennings.
Jerry married Lucille DeWitz in 1953. They later divorced.
Jerry served in the Army, 25th Division, 35th Regiment A Company from 1949 to 1952 in the Korean War. Jerry was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7232 in Eau Claire.
Jerry was a Pin Boy at New York Cabera in Chippewa Falls for 2 years. He worked 11 years for Chippewa Plastics Factory as operator and crew leader. He and his former wife Lucille owned Wissota Grocery Store in Chippewa Falls, WI for 4 years. He worked for Chippewa Valley Technical College as custodian for 24 years. The Technical College is where Jerry got his nickname J.J. He retired from the Technical College in 1991.
Jerry is survived by his children Bonnie (Jerry) McNellan of Boulder, Colorado, Cindy (Mark Musterman) Ireland of Millville, Delaware and Donald Jennings of Eau Claire; grandchildren Matthew and Mark McNellan who he treasured dearly; brother John (Betty) Jennings of Chippewa Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Dorothy Milnthorpe, Bette Krantz, Marian “Peggy” Thompson, Bernice Jennings; and former wife Lucille (Dewitz) Jennings.
Funeral service for Jerry D. Jennings will be held at Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona on Saturday, April 9th at 11 am with visitation an hour before the service. Lunch will follow the service.
Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin following the luncheon. This will be a Military burial and all are welcome to attend.
Jerry was a wonderful Father and Grandfather and he will be truly missed by all his friends and family.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
