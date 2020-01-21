Jerry Johansen

Jerry D. Johansen, age 62, of Reedsburg, passed away of a heart attack, unexpectedly, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. He was born on January 18, 1957, in Reedsburg, WI, the son of Charles and Joan (Nachreiner) Johansen. Jerry attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and was a 1975 graduate of Webb High School, after which he attended MATC, Madison. He was employed for over 35 years at Grede Foundry where he worked in shipping.
On October 2, 1987, Jerry was united in marriage to Sue Luck. This marriage was blessed with two sons. Jerry enjoyed spending time in his woodworking shop, where he would relax and watch the sports teams he loved including the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Jerry was a deer and bird hunter and liked reading a good book. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family, especially the time spent with his grandson, Lyle.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sue; sons, Nicholas (Victoria) Johansen, and Luke Johansen all of Menomonie; grandson, Lyle; mother, Joan (Ron) Snyder; step-mother, Judith Johansen all of Reedsburg; brothers and sisters, Pamela (Mark) VanHazinga of Minneapolis, Kurt (Jean) Johansen of Reedsburg, Robert (Nancy) Johansen of Reedsburg, Julie (Steve) Dayiantis of Winfield, IL, Sherri (Thomas) Nachtigal of Winona, MN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Connie Lehman of Reedsburg, Daryl (Diane) Luck of North Freedom, and Larry (Anita) Luck of North Freedom; many nieces and nephews; dogs, Flake and Taylor and a host of friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Charles; brother, Scott; mother and father-in-law, Lyle and Phyllis Luck; sister-in-law, Marilyn Luck; brother-in-law, Gerald Lehman.
A memorial service honoring Jerry’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church.
The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.