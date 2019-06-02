Jerry L. Kruschke, “Cat Fish” 71, of Fairchild, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019, at his home in Mayo Home Hospice Care.
Jerry LaVern Kruschke was born July 19, 1947, in Milwaukee to Fredrick and Laura (Knott) Kruschke. After his mother passed away when he was an infant, he was brought to Fairchild where he was raised by his grandparents and attended school. He returned to the Milwaukee area before moving to Eau Claire, then to Neillsville in the early 1970’s, and eventually back to Fairchild. Jerry was united in marriage to Catherine Odgers and to this marriage his son was born. After they divorced he married Patricia Johnson in 1984 in Arkansas, WI, and to this union his 2 daughters were born. He had worked as roofer before acquiring his CDL License and after that he spent his life as a long distance semi truck driver. He drove for various operators and more recently for Allen and Donald Berry out of Augusta.
Jerry enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and pitching horseshoes. He was an avid Brewer fan and also a Green Bay Packer and NASCAR fan. He loved playing cards and card related computer games.
Jerry will be dearly missed by his son, Jerry Jason Kruschke (Brian Anderson) of Marshfield; 2 daughters Anna Marie Long (Timothy Long) of Augusta, Melisa Jo Wampole (Lance Wampole) of Osseo; 4 grandchildren, Ivan Luedtke, Emma Long, Chase and Charlie Wampole; significant other, Catherine Bertrang of Fairchild; mother of his daughters, Patricia Johnson of Augusta; sister Nancy Earle of Fairchild; and brother, John (Irene) Kruschke of Fairchild.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, June Heintz and Ruth Kruschke.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
