Jerry Del Myers, 83, of Eau Claire, WI, died peacefully at his home on February 20, 2023. Jerry was born September 20, 1939, youngest son of Delbert and Margaret (Davis) Myers. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1958 and then traveled the U.S.
In 1971, Jerry married Jeanne (Parker) Myers. He was proud to say that he has been to all of the states except Alaska, stating many times that “he was the world’s worst shopper, but has been to Macy’s in New York City.” Jerry loved telling stories about the many jobs he had throughout his life, from picking apples in the state of Washington to working on the tow boats on the Mississippi. He loved playing cards, having coffee with the guys, sitting on his three-season porch watching the action (wildlife), and spending time with his family. Of all the travel and all the jobs, Jerry said the best place to live was the house he and his wife Jeanne built in 1972. He also worked the mail route for the Eau Claire school system.
Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents and his wife. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Michelle Nelson (Chris) Rockford, IL; grandson, Connor Nelson, Rockford, IL; brothers, Jim (Dianne) Myers and Lemoine (Marge) Myers, both of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.