Jerry L. Wickman, age 71, of Menomonie, passed away, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Jerry was born March 15, 1951 in Ashland, the son of Paul and Helen (Nordin) Wickman.
Jerry attended public school in Neenah and graduated in 1969 from Appleton East High School. Jerry attended UW-Milwaukee and UW-Stout receiving his engineering doctorate.
Jerry enjoyed teaching and was an Engineering professor at the University of Texas A&M, Ball State University in Indiana and later at UW-Stout. After he retired from teaching, he worked for Phillips-Medisize in Product Design and Development.
Jerry loved traveling for work and leisure and had many wonderful and memorable trips to Mexico, Malaysia and Indonesia and Sweden. He had a continuing interest in genealogy as a means to understanding and honoring his Swedish descendants and the role they played in settling Lincoln Township. Jerry’s hobbies included hiking, wood carving, reading and helping friends and family. He was always available to dog sit or goat sit, mow the lawn or clear snow.
Jerry was a kind, generous and loyal friend, and devoted son and brother. Starting in childhood, Jerry formed a strong and lasting attachment to the Birch Lake neighborhood, its residents, its history and its many natural treasures. He will be sorely missed.
Survivors include his sister Sandy, a brother, Dick (Ginny) Wickman, their children, Ana Luyet (Damien), and Kristof Wickman and two nieces, Mina and Anouk and many cousins. Jerry has many relatives in Sweden including Gun Karlsson and Madelene and her family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and good friend and brother-in-law, Craig.
A celebration of Jerry’s life was held at the Birch Lake Cemetery in Mason on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, WI.
