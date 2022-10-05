Jerry L. Wickman, age 71, of Menomonie, passed away, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Jerry was born March 15, 1951 in Ashland, the son of Paul and Helen (Nordin) Wickman.

Jerry attended public school in Neenah and graduated in 1969 from Appleton East High School. Jerry attended UW-Milwaukee and UW-Stout receiving his engineering doctorate.

