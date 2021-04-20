Jesse Ray O’Brien, 36 of Sheldon, died tragically on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was born on January 14, 1985 in Boulder, CO to Scott O’Brien and Marilyn (Selvig) Ahlers.
Jesse was an exceptional carpenter and eventually started his own business. In 2010, he was in a serious motorcycle accident which unfortunately ended his carpentry career. He loved working on motorcycles and using various old bikes and their parts to build his own – he called them “O’Brien Built.” He enjoyed working in his old creamery building and making things with his hands. Boating, fishing and visiting with friends were some of his other favorite pastimes. He loved playing with his nieces and nephews and teaching his dog, Princess, new tricks.
Jesse is survived by his daughter, Olliana Mobry (O’Brien); mother, Marilyn (Gary) Ahlers; father, Scott O’Brien; brother, Travis O’Brien; sister, Ashley O’Brien – niece Kaylee and nephew Jacob; maternal grandmother, Cathy Selvig; Princess, his dog and companion; step-sister, Amber (Jake) Ludvigsen – nephews Robin and Beau and step-brother, Austin Ahlers.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Selvig and paternal grandparents, Dave & Mary O’Brien.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
Jesse was kind, generous, and had a fantastic sense of humor. His bright, welcoming smile and warm hugs were one of a kind. He was loved deeply by so many and will be truly and sadly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.