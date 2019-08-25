Jesse Shafer

Jesse I. Shafer, age 41, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Jesse was born on October 23, 1977 in Cornell, WI. He attended DeLong Middle School and graduated from Memorial High School. He loved to play basketball and the guitar, watch Scooby Doo and eat — especially at any fast food restaurant.
Jesse was a special man that touched so many lives in his short 41 years. He was a sweet, affectionate, loving and caring individual. Jesse had a great sense of humor and you could count on his silly nature. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Shafer; sister, Audrey (Kelly) Deal; aunt, Rebecca (Lowell) Shafer; birth mother, Sally Partida; uncle, Darren Shafer; aunt, Kelly Dahlberg; half-sister and -brothers, Vanessa, Joseph and Cruz Partida; and special friends, Dorthy and Rob Cadwell; many great nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Jesse was preceded in death by half-sister, Cheyenne Partida.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). Interment will be in Cornell Cemetery, Cornell, WI at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
