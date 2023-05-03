Eckardt, Jill photo.jpg

Jill Eckardt

Jill Colleen (Cowan) Eckardt, 53, of New Richmond, WI passed away on April 30, 2023, twenty-one months after being diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma brain cancer. Her dignity, perspective and love shown through from the moment of her diagnosis, through three surgeries and her final days.