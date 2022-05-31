Jill Marie Ellingson, age 75 of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital. She was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin on July 19, 1946, the daughter of Richard and Marie (Yeskie) Bitter.
Jill was widowed from the love of her life, Lyle, in 2003 and learned to embrace life alone. Jill was very active until her stroke. She joined book club, homemakers, and was secretary for the Friends of Skyline board. Jill enjoyed the outdoors, camping for many years at Hatfield and watching the birds and squirrels fight over the bird feeders. She liked shopping and was always finding the perfect and unusual gift for others. Jill was known for her style: her white hair, colorful outfits, polished nails, and assorted jewelry. And last, but not least, she was a doting grandmother to her pride and joy, Philip.
Jill is survived by her two daughters, Cynde (John) Dornuf and Christine (Darren Hagenson) Ellingson; grandson, Philip Dornuf; sisters-in-law, Susan Bitter and Pat Ellingson; and brother-in-law, James Esser. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lyle and brother Mark Bitter.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church, W15084 Church Road in Hixton, with Pastor David Christianson officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Pigeon Creek Cemetery. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Buswell Funeral Home, 106 S. 2nd Street in Black River Falls and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
The Buswell Funeral Home have been entrusted with the final arrangements.
