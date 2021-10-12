Jill “Jilly” Suzanne Taylor, known affectionately as “Jilly,” passed away Thursday, Oct. 7 in her Edina home with her daughters and two cats by her side. She had recently entered home-based hospice care after a determined battle with cancer. Jill, 77, often said her illness blessed her with a renewed gratefulness for the simple, joyful things in life.
Jill was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1944 and grew up with her two brothers in Ladysmith and cousins in Eau Claire, Wis. As a girl, she treasured her cats, sang solos in church plays and had adventures from bean picking to working in her uncle’s Bunny Bread Bakery. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire before working in radio advertising in the Twin Cities, where she met and married Evan Anderson.
Jill had four children, including her first-born, Christian Anderson, who died at age 7. Jill raised her children in the Lakeville — Prior Lake area where she was active in leading Girl Scout troops, Junior Great Books for kids as well as coaching soccer, basketball, t-ball and softball in the Lakeville Athletic Association.
Jill and her children moved to Brainerd in 1983 where she opened her bar, Jilly’s. A popular place known by many as welcoming and fun, Jilly’s operated for a decade and featured Jill’s sequined glitz, festive decorations, and lots of pink (her favorite color), as well as plenty of warmth and kindness.
After another business venture in Owatonna, Jill lived briefly in Duluth and later returned to Eau Claire, where she proudly completed her Bachelor’s of Art in Psychology in 2004. She settled in Edina in 2006 where she enjoyed sitting with her cats in her backyard, reading and tending to her roses and rhubarb. Jill often said it was the little things in life that mattered most. Among her favorite activities was her near-daily trip to the McDonald’s in Eden Prairie, where she enjoyed coffee and conversation with friends. She also spent time caring for her young grandchildren.
Jill is survived by her three children, Kendall Anderson of Minneapolis, Christopher Anderson (Jill) of Eden Prairie and KyAnn Anderson-McKernan (Brendan) of Marblehead, Mass., two grandchildren, Evan and Irina of Minneapolis, and brother Patrick Taylor of Palatine and cousin Jim McGrath of Eau Claire. Jill is preceded in death by her son, Christian, her mother Ruby Taylor of Ladysmith, her father Myron Taylor of Hibbing, her brother, Chips Taylor of Chippewa Falls, her cousin Dave McGrath of Eau Claire and her Aunt Violet McGrath of Eau Claire as well as her Aunt Hazel Paulson of St. Paul.
A celebration of Jill’s vibrant life will occur in her beautiful backyard on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 to 4. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in honor of Jilly. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to any organization which helps animals. A private ceremony will take place at Jill’s final resting place in Strum, Wis. at a later date.