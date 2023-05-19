Jim Gruen, 74, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born May 19, 1948 to Orville and Irene (Peterson) Gruen. He lived in the Eau Claire area his entire life.
The community will remember Jimmy and his #89 dirt track race car, eventually giving that up for a seat in the stands at Red Cedar Speedway. There he furnished the tracks first pace car. His love of nice cars took him into the car business, Jim Gruen Auto Sales. Upon retiring he picked his guitar back up, traveling for miles around, singing at nursing homes.
Jim leaves behind his devoted wife Becky (Moss) Gruen, sons Gary Lisa (Beattie) Gruen and JJ (Casey Bunnell) Gruen. Grandchildren Samantha (Kevin) Cieslak, Rachael (Ethan) Magnuson, Kilee Bowe, Hunter, Carter, and Lilliana Gruen, Taylon, Emma, Jaeda (Casey’s girls) and great grandson Milo James Cieslak. His sister Jean Gruen, mother-in-law Jane Moss, Becky’s sisters Linda (Dennis) Zich, Debbie (Roger) Jackson, Bonnie (Mike) Nyseth. Becky’s brothers Bill (Tamy) Moss, David (Ruth) Moss, and his sister-in-law Kim Moss, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended Gruen/Peterson family members and friends near and far.
Waiting in Heaven are his parents Orville Irene (Peterson) Gruen, father-in-law Buck (Harry) Moss, brother-in-law Donnie Moss along with extended family and countless friends.
Everyone is invited to join Jim’s family this Friday May 19th (Jim’s 75th birthday) at the Eagles Club in Hallie from 1:30-5:30 pm. Bring your memories and stories to share with Jim’s loved ones. No flowers please.
A private service will be held at Jim’s church. Ascension Lutheran—where Jim and Becky tied the knot on February 7, 1970, in Seymour at 12:30. Jim’s final resting place will be Rest Haven Cemetery at a later date.
Following Jim’s untimely battle with bile duct cancer in February 2015, he was given a 1% chance to live past that year. He won that battle. However, unable to sing or live the well-groomed life he loved, Jim was content to stay home except for taking in the grandkids go cart races or a ball game here and there. He loved talking about days gone by with the grandkids and teaching them to trust in God. Fly high, my love.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
