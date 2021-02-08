Jo Ann Davis, 81, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at her home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Jo Ann was born on September 25, 1939, to John and Lucille (Gilomen) Olinger in Farmington, Minnesota, and graduated from Northfield High School in 1957. She was married to Ronald E. Davis on September 15, 1962, in Castle Rock, MN.
Due to Ron’s job, they soon moved to Eau Claire, La Jolla, CA, Chippewa Falls, WI, and Apple Valley, MN, until returning to Eau Claire in 1977. After Ron retired, they moved to Sarasota and Orlando, FL, before once again returning to Eau Claire in 2004. Jo Ann spent many years working as a bookkeeper for various businesses, but was happy to retire and spend her time golfing and traveling around the world with Ron.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Dutter, son-in-law Toby Dutter, and grandson Cale Dutter of Eau Claire; brother Ron Olinger (Audrey) of Randolph, MN; sister Elaine Coulter of Kasson, MN; seven nieces and one nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, sister Lois Blagowsky, brother Ralph Olinger, and sister-in-law Janet Olinger.
The family would like to thank Heidi Smith, Chris Jalbert, Nicole Jalbert, Jan Dole, Amanda Monson, Stacy DuVall, and Mayo Hospice for the excellent care they provided Jo Ann over the last several months which allowed her to remain at home. A special thank you to her friends, Bill & Ione Liedl and Jerry & Marilyn Pierce, for all their support and assistance.
A private family service will be held on a later date at Greenvale Cemetery in Castle Rock, MN. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, WI, is assisting the family.