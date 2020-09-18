Joan “Jo” Wyoma Bandt, age 82, died late Thursday evening, September 10, 2020, at Comforts of Home Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls, WI due to complications from a stroke she had in mid-March.
Joan’s parents, Alfred W. Stetzer and Wyoma Tappe, were married in Durand, WI on June 15, 1936. Wanting to farm, they moved to a farm in rural Mindoro, WI near the Stetzer family farm in Browns Valley. On November 15, 1937 Wyoma gave birth to Joan at their rural home. But happiness turned to sadness as Wyoma died one day later. What a shock this must have been for Alfred! This loss would reverberate through the rest of Joan’s life too!
Richard Stetzer (one of Alfred’s four brothers) and Elsie Prosek were married on August 12, 1937 and lived in Bangor, WI not far from where Alfred and Wyoma were farming. Visits between the two couples led Wyoma and Elsie to become good friends. When Wyoma unexpectedly died, her mother asked Elsie and Richard to take Joan in and care for her as their child. After three months of marriage, Elsie and Richard added a healthy baby girl to their family!
As Joan’s father, Alfred would continue to play an important role in her life
Joan spent her first 15 years in Bangor and saw the family grow with the addition of another sister and one brother. Joan finished her freshman year of high school in Bangor and would graduate from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1955. In 1952 Dad became a wholesale beer distributer for G. Heileman Brewing Co. for the counties of Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls and our family moved to Eau Claire in that summer.
Alfred was already in Eau Claire and in 1946 he had married Lorraine J. Anderson. Now living in the same city, the two Stetzer families forged an even stronger bond celebrating holidays, birthdays, etc. together. Joan was able to strengthen her relationship with her father, his wife, and sister Cheryl.
On August 23, 1958 Joan married William M. Bandt and they then moved to San Diego, CA. Two sons – Bill Jr. and Chris were born there. For over 15 years Joan worked at San Diego Federal Savings and Loan Association. After Joan and Bill divorced, Joan and her sons moved back to Eau Claire in 1974.
For over 23 years, Joan worked at Sacred Heart Hospital as an Admitting Clerk and Switch Board Operator. She enjoyed working with patients and received many compliments regarding her concern for them and her understanding of their needs.
Joan had a strong Christian faith which helped her overcome may problems she encountered throughout her life. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Joan had a friendly, outgoing personality that easily attracted people to her. She enjoyed eating out and because she made frequent visits to McDonalds and Culvers almost everyone there – both employees and customers - knew her! She looked forward to taking part in the fall deer hunting season at the Tappe farm in rural Durand. Joan enjoyed the thrill of the hunt, a chance to get food for the freezer, and partake in a great social event with her relatives.
Joan loved her sons dearly. No matter how far away physically they were from her, she kept them close to her heart until she died. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren too.
She lived on the Tappe family farm near Durand for many years. While there she enjoyed the opportunity to help care for Kris and Jon Tappe’s three children as they were growing up. Gavin, Connor, and Kaelyn loved Jo too and affectionately called her “Grandma Jo”.
Joan is survived by 2 sons: William M. (Teddi) Bandt of Palmdale, CA and Christopher Bandt of Woodland Hills, CA; 3 grandchildren: Rebecca (Anup) Kulkarni of Olathe, KS, Hans (Fiancee Mae Miller) Bandt of Palmdale, CA; and William F. “Billy” Bandt of Palmdale, CA; 2 great grandchildren: Elora Kulkarni of Olathe, KS and Zelda Miller of Palmdale,CA; 2 sisters: Peg Kopp of Eau Claire, WI and Cheryl (Fred) Poss of Augusta, WI; 1 brother: Ken (Marilyn) Stetzer of Eau Claire, WI and 1 uncle: Walt Prosek (age 101) of Zellwood, FL
Joan was preceded in death by her mother, Wyoma (Tappe) Stetzer, her father, Alfred Stetzer, Alfred’s second wife, Lorraine (Anderson) Stetzer, Uncle Richard Stetzer and Aunt Elsie (Prosek) Stetzer, plus many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins,
Special thanks to cousins Diane and Sherri for being there for Joan.
We thank everyone for their prayers, cards, flowers, and phone calls. Your actions were greatly appreciated by Joan and us.
Thanks to: Pastor Jeff Carlson for providing spiritual care for Joan; HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital – Eau Claire; and Oakwood Health Services - Altoona.
Special thanks to the staff of Comforts of Home (Advanced Assisted Living) -Chippewa Falls and Interim Hospice Care – Eau Claire. Both organizations kept Joan as comfortable and pain free as possible during her last two weeks of life. They also brought comfort to our families during these difficult days.
FOR TAPPE RELATIVES: Private burial at the Tappe Vue Cemetery will be at a later date.
FOR STETZER RELATIVES: A celebration of Joan’s life is tentatively scheduled for some time in summer 2021.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com